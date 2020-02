Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vivint Smart Home Inc:

* VIVINT SMART HOME INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 20.8 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* VIVINT SMART HOME INC SAYS IN ADDITION, OFFERING OF UP TO 17.4 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS Source text: (bit.ly/2uyC14m)