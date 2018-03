March 7 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc:

* VIVINT SOLAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS 40 MWS INSTALLED

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS COST PER WATT OF $3.15 TO $3.20

* QTRLY INSTALLATIONS 6,467 VERSUS 6,460

* QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VERSUS 47.1 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: