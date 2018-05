May 8 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc:

* VIVINT SOLAR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.53

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MILLION, UP 28 PERCENT

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS MW INSTALLED 45 TO 48 MWS

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS COST PER WATT $3.05 - $3.13

* MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $69.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S