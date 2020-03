BRIEF-Vivo Cannabis Says Has Temporarily Suspended All In-Clinic Visits At Its Harvest Medicine Centres In Calgary, Edmonton, Moncton & Dartmouth

March 20 (Reuters) - Vivo Cannabis Inc:

* VIVO CANNABIS PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19

* VIVO CANNABIS INC - VIVO’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* VIVO CANNABIS INC - COMPANY HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL IN-CLINIC VISITS AT ITS HARVEST MEDICINE CENTRES IN CALGARY, EDMONTON, MONCTON AND DARTMOUTH

* VIVO CANNABIS INC - HAS EXPANDED ITS TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM OF PHONE AND VIDEO CONSULTATIONS, INCLUDING ITS HMED CONNECT APP

* VIVO CANNABIS INC - MEDICAL PATIENTS CAN CONTINUE TO ACCESS THEIR TREATMENTS ACROSS A RANGE OF HIGH QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCTS FROM CANNA FARMS ONLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: