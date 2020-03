March 30 (Reuters) - Vivo Cannabis Inc:

* VIVO CANNABIS™ REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* VIVO CANNABIS INC - NET REVENUE WAS $6.6 MILLION FOR Q4 2019, A 5% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER

* VIVO CANNABIS - AT PRESENT, PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG COMPANY PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: