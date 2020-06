June 22 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy Mauritius Ltd:

* VIVO ENERGY MAURITIUS LTD - NO INTERIM DIVIDENDS WILL BE DECLARED FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* VIVO ENERGY MAURITIUS LTD - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 113.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 103.4 MILLION RUPEES

* VIVO ENERGY MAURITIUS LTD - QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS 2.62 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.91 BILLION RUPEES