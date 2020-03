BRIEF-Vivo Energy Posts FY Adjusted EBITDA Up 8%

March 4 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy PLC:

* VIVO ENERGY - FINAL RESULTS

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA RISING 8% TO $431 MILLION

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - FY SALES VOLUME INCREASED 11% TO 10,417 MILLION LITRES

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - FY REVENUES $8,302 MILLION VERSUS $7,549 MILLION

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.7 CENTS PER SHARE

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - EXPECT TO DELIVER MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROSS CASH PROFIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN 2020

* VIVO ENERGY - 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF 2019 LEVELS, AT BETWEEN $150-160 MILLION

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - 80-100 NET NEW SITES TARGETED FOR YEAR

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - FY EBITDA UP 14% AT $416 MILLION

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - LOOK FORWARD TO DELIVERING ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - CLOSELY MONITORING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION AND ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT IT MAY HAVE ON BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: