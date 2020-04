BRIEF-Vivo Energy Posts Q1 Gross Cash Profit Up 6%

April 30 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy PLC:

* VIVO ENERGY - FIRST QUARTER 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - Q1 GROSS CASH PROFIT OF $179 MILLION, UP 6% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - TO WITHDRAW RECOMMENDATION OF PAYMENT OF 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - QTRLY VOLUMES ROSE BY 7% TO 2,602 MILLION LITRES

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH OUR SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE SUPPLY OF FUELS FOR Q2 IN LINE WITH LOWER DEMAND

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - GROUP HAS LONG-TERM DEBT IN PLACE OF $369 MILLION, MATURING IN 2022