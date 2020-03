BRIEF-Vivo Energy Trading For Year To Date In Line With Expectations

March 25 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy PLC:

* VIVO ENERGY - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - TRADING FOR YEAR TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AS THERE HAS BEEN MINIMAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - RETAIL SITES REMAIN OPEN AND WE HAVE CONTINUED TO SUPPLY TO OUR COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - SEEN A REDUCTION IN AVIATION AND TRANSPORT VOLUMES FROM RESTRICTIONS

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - CURRENT INTENTION TO MAINTAIN THEIR RECOMMENDATION OF PAYMENT OF FULL YEAR DIVIDEND, REPRESENTING $34 MILLION

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - BOARD MAY DECIDE TO REVIEW THIS RECOMMENDATION AHEAD OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 20 MAY

* VIVO ENERGY PLC - MONITORING STOCK LEVELS AND CREDIT EXPOSURE TO ENSURE THAT THESE CONTINUE TO BE MANAGED EFFECTIVELY IN LIGHT OF CHANGING DEMAND