Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd:

* UNIT RECEIVED LETTER OF AWARD FROM ALMAVENTURES DEVELOPMENT FOR PROJECT; CONTRACT AMOUNT FOR PROJECT IS 143 MILLION RGT‍​

* PROJECT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO THE EARNINGS OF CO FOR DURATION OF PROJECT‍​