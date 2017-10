Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* Unit enters agreeement with MACfeam Sdn to form consortium and jointly submit tender for project east coast railway lines contract ‍​

* Unit to have 60 percent share in consortium, MACfeam to have 40 percent share

* Proposed collaboration is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of Vivocom