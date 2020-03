March 26 (Reuters) - VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FY OPERATING LOSS SLIGHTLY ROSE IN 2019 TO EUR 7,715 (2018: EUR 7,698K)

* FY NET LOSS IS SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR AT EUR 7,823K (2018: EUR 7,737K) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)