March 18 (Reuters) - VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG:

* ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON PHASE 2B ALZHEIMER’S CLINICAL TRIAL, VIVIAD

* STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO ENROLL ITS FIRST PATIENT IN Q2 2020 WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED TOWARDS END OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)