June 26 (Reuters) - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON US AND EU ALZHEIMER’S CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM WITH PQ912

* EU ALZHEIMER’S TRIAL VIVIAD IS EXPECTED TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC-RELATED DELAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)