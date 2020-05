May 14 (Reuters) - VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020

* IN Q1 OF 2020, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES ROSE TO EUR 2,783K COMPARED TO EUR 447K IN Q1 OF 2019

* NET LOSS IN Q1 RESULTED IN EUR 3,328K COMPARED TO EUR 910K IN Q1 OF 2019