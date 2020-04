BRIEF-Vivoryon Therapeutics Starts Development Program For Meprin Protease Inhibitors

April 16 (Reuters) - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG:

* VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS STARTS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR MEPRIN PROTEASE INHIBITORS WITH INTENDED THERAPEUTIC USE IN FIBROSIS, CANCER AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* HAS ENTERED INTO A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH THE FRAUNHOFER INSTITUTE FOR CELL THERAPY AND IMMUNOLOGY (IZI)

* ACQUIRED RELATED PATENTS FROM THE INSTITUTE FOR A MEPRIN PROTEASE INHIBITOR AND ASSAY PLATFORM

* UNDER GUIDANCE OF PD DR. STEPHAN SCHILLING, DEPARTMENT OF DRUG DESIGN AND TARGET VALIDATION WILL WORK WITH VIVORYON TO ADVANCE FIRST-IN-CLASS SMALL MOLECULE MEPRIN INHIBITORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)