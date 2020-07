July 7 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* VIVUS COMPLETES SOLICITATION FOR IN-COURT REORGANIZATION PLAN TO BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF IEH BIOPHARMA LLC

* VIVUS INC - WILL REQUEST A COMBINED DISCLOSURE STATEMENT AND CONFIRMATION HEARING FOR AUGUST 17, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)