May 1 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* VIVUS EXPANDS ITS COMMERCIAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH THE ACQUISITION OF PANCREAZE®

* VIVUS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL PRODUCT RIGHTS FOR PANCREAZE (PANCRELIPASE) DELAYED-RELEASE CAPSULES IN U.S. & CANADA HELD BY JANSSEN PHARMA

* VIVUS INC - UPON CLOSING, VIVUS WILL ACQUIRE PANCREAZE FROM JANSSEN FOR $135 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: