Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc

* Vivus reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Vivus Inc - ‍total revenue, net for third quarters of 2017 and 2016, was $15.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively​

* Vivus Inc - qtrly ‍basic and diluted net loss per share $0.06​