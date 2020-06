BRIEF-Vivus Reports Updated Agreement With Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P.

June 2 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* VIVUS ANNOUNCES UPDATED AGREEMENT WITH ICAHN ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS L.P.

* VIVUS - CO WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH IEH BIOPHARMA ON EXCLUSIVE BASIS IN RESPECT OF ANY RESTRUCTURING, FINANCING, OTHER MATERIAL TRANSACTION

* VIVUS - IF CO IS UNABLE TO REFINANCE ON OR BEFORE JUNE 30, CO AND IEH BIOPHARMA SHALL EXCLUSIVELY PURSUE AN IN COURT PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* VIVUS - HAS UPDATED ITS AGREEMENT REGARDING ITS CORPORATE DEBT WITH ICAHN ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS L.P. (DBA IEH BIOPHARMA LLC)

* VIVUS INC - IEH BIOPHARMA WILL TAKE 100% OWNERSHIP OF VIVUS

* VIVUS - IN EVENT CERTAIN CONDITIONS ARE SATISFIED STOCKHOLDERS OF VIVUS SHALL RECEIVE A PRO RATA SHARE OF $5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: