May 1 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* VIVUS RESTRUCTURES DEBT AND GAINS ACCESS TO NEW CAPITAL

* VIVUS - ENTERED $120 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY ATHYRIUM

* VIVUS - CO TO REPURCHASE $60 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES HELD BY FUNDS MANAGED BY ATHYRIUM, AT A DISCOUNT TO PAR