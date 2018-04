April 30 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* SAYS JOHN AMOS APPOINTED CEO

* SCOTT OEHRLEIN IS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER, A NEWLY CREATED POSITION WITHIN COMPANY

* KENNETH SUH WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WILLOW BIOPHARMA INC., NOW A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF VIVUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)