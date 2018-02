Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE ‍ RMB109.1 MILLION, UP 46.9%​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS RMB22.2 MILLION , UP 117 PERCENT ​

* RESOLVED TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.20 CENTS PER SHARE