Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vmoto Ltd:

* VMOTO LTD- UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* VMOTO LTD - EXPECT CORONAVIRUS OUBTREAK WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS PLANNING FOR 2020 FY

* VMOTO LTD- CO’S NANJING MANUFACTURING FACILITY IS OFFICIALLY OPEN AND OPERATIONAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: