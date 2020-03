March 16 (Reuters) - Vmoto Ltd:

* VMOTO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL & MANUFACTURING IS UNAFFECTED IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* IMPLEMENTED SOME MUTUALLY AGREED SHORT-TERM DELAYS TO DELIVERY SCHEDULES TO SOME EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTORS

* DOES NOT EXPECT THESE DELAYS TO MATERIALLY IMPACT FY2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: