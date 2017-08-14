FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-VMware announces offering of senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - VMware Inc

* VMware announces offering of senior notes

* VMware Inc says proceeds will be used in part to fund an additional $1 billion stock repurchase program

* VMware Inc - intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to fund additional purchase of up to $1 billion of class a common stock over next 12 months​

* VMware Inc - ‍VMware has no plans for issuing a dividend​

* VMware Inc - ‍also to use net proceeds from offering to repay promissory notes in aggregate principal amount of $1.23 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

