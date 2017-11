BRIEF-VMware CFO expects total revenue for fiscal 2018 to be $7.88 Bln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - VMware Inc:

* VMWARE CFO - EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE $7.88 BILLION AND LICENSE REVENUE FOR FISCAL ‘18 TO BE $3.16 BILLION - CONF CALL

* VMWARE - EXPECT Q4 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE $2.26 BILLION AND LICENSE REVENUE OF $1.03 BILLION, Q4 REVENUE OUTLOOK TAKING INTO ACCOUNT LICENSE BACKLOG AT END OF Q3 - CONF CALL

* VMWARE - FOR Q4, EXPECT NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 36.9% AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE $1.62

* VMWARE - EXPECT NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL ‘18 TO BE 33% AND NON-GAAP EPS FOR FISCAL ‘18 ABOUT $5.13 - CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: