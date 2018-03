March 1 (Reuters) - VMware Inc:

* VMWARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $2.31 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.62, REVENUE VIEW $2.26 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LICENSE REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $1.07 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 20% FROM Q4 OF 2016

VMWARE - Q4​ ‍GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE ESTIMATED NET TAX EXPENSE RECOGNIZED IN CONNECTION WITH ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF $970 MILLION