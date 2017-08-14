BRIEF-VMWare sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

Aug 14 (Reuters) - VMWare Inc:

* VMWare reports preliminary results for fiscal 2018 second quarter

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q2 is expected to be between $1.894 billion and $1.906 billion​

* Sees gaap net income per diluted share to be about $3.19 to $3.47 per diluted share for FY2018

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $5.08

* Sees ‍2018 non-gaap operating margin approximately 32.7%​

* Sees fiscal year 2018 total revenue to be approximately $7.83 billion

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap net income per diluted share to be about $5.08 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $7.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S