March 12 (Reuters) - Vobile Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍TO INCUR A ONE-OFF REDUCTION OF ITS DEFERRED TAX ASSETS OF ABOUT US$1.2 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍BELIEVES THAT SUCH REDUCTION WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT FUTURE EARNINGS OF GROUP'S U.S. OPERATIONS BEGINNING IN 2018​