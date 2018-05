May 7 (Reuters) - Natus Medical Inc:

* VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF ITS NOMINEES AND FOR REMOVAL OF CO’S CHAIRMAN

* VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Source : bit.ly/2rqRSwU Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)