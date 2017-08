June 30 (Reuters) - VOCENTO SA:

* SAYS FORMALIZES AGREEMENTS NECESSARY FOR THE COMBINATION OF ITS AUDIOVISUAL CONTENT PRODUCTION BUSINESSES

* TO COMBINE VERALIA CONTENIDOS AUDIOVISUALES AND ZEBRA PRODUCCIONES IN AUDIOVISUAL PRODUCTION ENTITY IZEN PRODUCCIONES AUDIOVISUALES

* ITS UNIT VERALIA CONTENIDOS SELLS REAL ESTATE ASSET IN MADRID FOR 4.1 MILLION EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)