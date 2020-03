March 24 (Reuters) - Vocento SA:

* SAYS TO CANCEL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FY 2019

* DECIDES NOT TO CALL THE GENERAL MEETING THAT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BE HELD AT THE END OF APRIL 2020

* TO SUSPEND BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED ON OCT. 24, 2019