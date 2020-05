May 13 (Reuters) - Vocento SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 5.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 4.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 0.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 89.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 95.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TOTAL REVENUES FELL BY 16.6% IN MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

* FURLOUGHING PLAN WILL GENERATE EFFICIENCIES FROM Q2 2020