April 17 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc:

* VOCERA BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS BRENT D. LANG AS CHAIRMAN

* VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC - LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS

* VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC - HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD'S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR