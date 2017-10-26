BRIEF-Vocera reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc

* Vocera announces third quarter revenue of $42.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.59 to $0.72

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $158 million to $162 million

* Q3 revenue $42.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.22