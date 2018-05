Vocera Communications Inc:

* VOCERA TO OFFER $125.0 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS - INTENDS TO GRANT TO INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $18.75 MILLION AMOUNT OF NOTES

* VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2023