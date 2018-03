March 27 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd:

* ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION ON MARCH 27, REGARDING POSSIBLE SALE OF ITS NEW ZEALAND ASSETS​

* CONFIRMS IT ANNOUNCED TO MARKET PROPOSED SALE OF ITS NEW ZEALAND ASSETS ON 23 OCTOBER 2017

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT SALE PROCESS IS PROGRESSING TO PLANNED TIMELINE WITH TARGET COMPLETION BY JUNE 2018​

* IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF PARTIES AND HAS MADE NO COMMENT ON VALUE OF ASSETS​