BRIEF-Vocus Group Says Ceased All Discussions With Interested Parties In Sale Of NZ Arm

April 24 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SALE PROCESS FOR VOCUS NZ AND UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

* CEASED ALL DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERESTED PARTIES IN SALE PROCESS

* BOARD CONCLUDED THAT IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR VOCUS TO RETAIN VOCUS NEW ZEALAND BUSINESS

* BOARD REMAINS COMFORTABLE ON POSITIONING OF COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET AND HAS NO CURRENT INTENTION TO PURSUE AN EQUITY OFFERING

* VOCUS EXPECTS THAT ITS NET LEVERAGE RATIO WILL PEAK IN H1 FY19 AND WILL ORGANICALLY REDUCE OVER SUBSEQUENT PERIODS

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ITS FACILITY REFINANCE BY END OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR