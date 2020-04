BRIEF-Vodacom Group Noted A 40& Surge In Data Traffic In Comparison To Pre-Lock Down Period

April 16 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* EXTENT OF SHUTDOWN AND EFFECT OF COVID-19 ON OUR BUSINESS IS CONTINUALLY BEING REASSESSED

* VODACOM HAS NO SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENTS DUE DURING NEXT 12 MONTHS.

* SHORT TERM DEBT WAS REFINANCED DURING YEAR AND REPAYMENT PERIODS EXTENDED.

* TO DATE WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DEVICE AND / OR HARDWARE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS THAT WOULD HAVE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BUSINESS.

* OVERALL WE HAVE NOTED INCREASED TRAFFIC ACROSS OUR OPERATIONS.

* NOTED A SURGE IN DATA TRAFFIC ON NETWORK OF UP TO 40% IN COMPARISON TO PRE-LOCK DOWN IMPLEMENTATION

* CUSTOMERS CAN CONTINUE PURCHASING AIRTIME AT A NUMBER OF SERVICE STATIONS, RETAIL SHOPS AND SPAZA OUTLETS

* VODACOM GROUP LTD - SUBMITTED A REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL SPECTRUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: