BRIEF-Vodacom Group qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand

July 20 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* Qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 7.7 pct

* Q1 group service revenue grew 1.7 pct to 17.1 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 5.9 pct

* Added 2.5 million customers during quarter, 2.3 million in South Africa and 280 thousand in our international operations

* Q1 south africa revenue growth accelerated to 7.8 pct aided by stronger device sales, service revenue growth was sustained at 5.6 pct

* Q1 group data revenue increased 15.1 pct, normalised 18.3 pct, to 6.7 bln rand