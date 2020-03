March 17 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* COVID-19

* TO DATE WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS

* GIVEN FLUIDITY OF SITUATION, NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY WITH CERTAINTY FUTURE IMPACT COVID-19 MAY HAVE ON BUSINESS

* ENSURING SUFFICIENT NETWORK CAPACITY TO ENABLE PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES TO SEAMLESSLY WORK FROM HOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: