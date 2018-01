BRIEF-Vodacom Group Says Q3 ‍Group Revenue Up 6.7 Pct Tp 22.6 Bln Rand​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* Q3 ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 6.7 PCT TO R22.6 BILLION AND SERVICE REVENUE UP 5.5 PCT TO R18.4 BILLION​

* ‍ADDED 2.5 MILLION GROUP ACTIVE CUSTOMERS DURING QUARTER, 1.6 MILLION IN SOUTH AFRICA AND 0.9 MILLION IN OUR INTERNATIONAL​

* Q3 ‍GROUP DATA REVENUE1 INCREASED 9.7 PCT TO R6.6 BILLION,Q3 INTERNATIONAL DATA REVENUE UP 19.5 PCT​

* Q3 ‍SOUTH AFRICA SERVICE REVENUE GREW 4.9 PCT TO R14.1 BILLION​

* Q3 ‍INTERNATIONAL SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED 8.7 PCT (+8.1 PCT*) TO R4.6 BILLION​

* VODACOM - ‍WILL BE SUBMITTING RESPONSE TO DTPS REGARDING ITS PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS ACT​

* VODACOM - ‍"REMAIN OF OPINION THAT A HYBRID BETWEEN WHAT IS CURRENTLY IN PLACE AND PROPOSED WOAN ADDRESSES GOVERNMENT'S TRANSFORMATION MANDATE"​