April 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group PLC:

* VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP

* VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD'S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL'S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO LEAGUE.