April 12, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Vodafone And SAP Join Hands To Power The Adoption Of Industrial IoT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group :

* VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT Source text - The ‘connected revolution’ has the potential to enable an efficient use of scarce resources, automate routine manual tasks, and improve decision-making across industrial sectors such as utilities, manufacturing, automotive, transportation and logistics, to name a few. To further accelerate the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in India, Vodafone and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) have announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for enterprises that will leverage both SAP Leonardo and Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity Platform Further company coverage:

