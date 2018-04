BRIEF-Vodafone Announces Merger Of Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers

April 25 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc:

* MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS

* DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN

* ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP

* BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019

* VODAFONE WILL BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M NEW SHARES IN COMBINED COMPANY, IN EXCHANGE FOR ITS 42% SHAREHOLDING IN INDUS TOWERS

* BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION