May 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone:

* CEO SAYS HE WAS “AMUSED” BY DEUTSCHE TELEKOM’S CEO’S “SELF SERVING” COMMENTS ON VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, SAYS HE IS NOT PRO-CONSUMER BUT PRO-DT

* CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

* CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS “A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST” Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)