March 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR​

* ‍QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY - VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION - THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR​

* ‍VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT​

* ‍PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: