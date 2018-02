BRIEF-Vodafone Confirms Continental European Assets Deal Talks With Liberty Global

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc:

* VODAFONE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING MEDIA SPECULATION

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS WITH LIBERTY GLOBAL REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN OVERLAPPING CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS OWNED BY LIBERTY GLOBAL​

* VODAFONE IS NOT IN DISCUSSION WITH LIBERTY GLOBAL REGARDING A COMBINATION OF BOTH COMPANIES

* ‍THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY TRANSACTION WILL BE AGREED, NOR AS TO TERMS, TIMING OR FORM OF ANY TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)