Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* VODAFONE IDEA SEEKS INDIA GOVERNMENT’S SUPPORT TO FACILITATE PAYMENT OF BALANCE GOVERNMENT DUES - CNBC TV 18, CITING SOURCES

* VODAFONE IDEA SEEKS INDIA GOVERNMENT’S SUPPORT TO FACILITATE OPERATIONS TO NEARLY 300 MILLION CUSTOMERS - CNBC TV 18, CITING SOURCES

* VODAFONE IDEA SEEKS ADJUSTMENT OF GOODS AND SERVICES TAX REFUND OF 80 BILLION RUPEES FOR GOVERNMENT DUES- CNBC TV 18, CITING SOURCES